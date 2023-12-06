Mohammed Kudus' astonishing goal against Brentford wins West Ham United's goal of the Month

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' spectacular bicycle kick goal against Brentford has been voted as West Ham United's goal of the month of November.



He beat his teammates Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta as well as his goal against Arsenal to win the award.



He has now won the award for the second time in a row after his goal against Newcastle won the club's goal of the month of October.



The goal pulled West Ham level in the game but they went on to lose 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Week 11.



Kudu's magnificent goal was also nominated for Premier League goal of the month in November, with the winner yet to be announced.



Mohammed Kudus is currently enjoying his new challenge at West Ham United, securing a place in the starting eleven.



He currently has six goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers since joining them in August 2023.





Simply sensational from our Starboy ????



You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month ✂️ pic.twitter.com/5n71llQ0lT — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 6, 2023

