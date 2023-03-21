Mohammed Kudus arrives in Ghana for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Ghana ahead of Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Kudus reportedly touched down in Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and is set to join the squad.



The 22-year-old is Ghana's top scorer in the qualifiers with two goals in two games.



So far, 18 players, including Kudus Mohammed, have arrived in preparation for Ghana's games against Angola.



Upon his arrival, he will join the squad for their trip to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue their preparations.



Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.





