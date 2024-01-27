Mohammed Kudus apologizes to the 'heart and soul of Ghana' after AFCON disgrace

Sports News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Ghana's in-form midfielder Mohammed Kudus has penned a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Ghana recorded a premature exit from the tournament, marking the second consecutive group-stage elimination.



The team commenced their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, followed by two consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



Mohammed Kudus in his piece, noted how important winning matches have become a source of pride, joy & unity for Ghanaians but it was rather unfortunate that he and his teammates could not live up to expectations.



According to him, the recent blow at the AFCON has become a hard reality the team has to overcome and they have taken responsibility for their shortcomings.



The West Ham player also expressed regret in not being able to meet the hopes of Ghanaians but reassured that the team will be motivated to make the nation proud in future.



Mohammed Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars at the AFCON against Egypt.



Read Mohammed Kudus' statement below



To the heart and soul of Ghana, our incredible fans.



In these difficult times where our only source of pride, joy & unity are our victories, we stand in solidarity with your disappointment for not living up to Ghana's name in the history of football.



Falling short at AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility.



We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time.



Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment to making you proud in the future.





To the heart & soul of ????????. Falling short at my debut #AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to making you proud in the future. pic.twitter.com/Ltrtaqedwv — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) January 27, 2024

