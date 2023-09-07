Mohammed Kudus and former Ajax coach John Heitinga to work together at West Ham

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus will reunite with his former coach at Ajax John Heitinga will work together again at West Ham United.



West Ham United announced appointing the former Netherlands player as one of the assistants to David Moyes.



This is just a week after Mohammed Kudus signed a five-year deal with the Hammers from Ajax.



When Alfred Schreuder took charge and was benching Kudus, and Heitinga came in, he made Kudus play different roles and had his best season in the Netherlands.



A West Ham United statement said, “West Ham United is pleased to confirm the appointments of John Heitinga, Mark Robson and Henry Newman as first-team assistants to David Moyes.



“Heitinga, Robson and Newman join Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero to complete the manager’s coaching staff for the 2023/24 campaign.



“Former Netherlands international Heitinga, who most recently held the role of interim head coach at Eredivisie side Ajax, reunites with Moyes, 14 years joining him as a player at Everton.”