Mohammed Kudus and West Ham teammates fall to Leverkusen in Europa League quarter-finals

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United side have been eliminated from this season’s UEFA Europa League.



This follows a 3-1 aggregate defeat to German champion Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the European competition.



West Ham United last week engaged Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena for the first leg of the contest.



In that game, the German champions scored two second half goals to beat the English outfit.



Mohammed Kudus and his teammates, after returning to England hoped to overturn the tie in the second leg.



In that game played on Thursday at the London Stadium, Mohammed Kudus started for his team and lasted the entire duration of the contest.



Despite a good performance from the hosts, the visitors scored late through Jeremie Frimpong to cancel a goal by Michail Antonio for the game to end in a 1-1 draw.



The second leg result means West Ham United have been knocked out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.