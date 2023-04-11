Mohammed Kudus: Manchester United firmly lead race to sign Ghana star

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Manchester United have intensified their interest in Ghana and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus following his intriguing performances in the ongoing season.



The Premier League side are ahead of five other clubs pursuing the services of the talented footballer.



Kudus who almost left the club to seal a deal in Everton in pursuit of playing time is currently experiencing his best-ever season in his career after Ajax blocked the move last summer.



The 22-year-old has been Ajax's marksman especially in the Eredivisie scoring 11 and assisting twice. He carried his monstrous form with him to the 2022 World Cup while playing for Ghana and stood out once more with great performances in Ghana's three group games.



The performance drew a number of interest from clubs across the top European Leagues including Borrusia Dortmund, Barcelona, and Manchester United.



Ajax, however, did not buy into the idea of selling him that early prompting some of the clubs to give up.



Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag seems to have a genuine interest in reuniting with Mohammed Kudus to help solve his attacking problems.



Ten Haag since taking over from Ragnick in the summer has largely relied on Marcus Rashford for goals and is keen on bringing in more options upfront in the summer and Kudus seems to tick the required boxes for what Manchester United lacks.



Before bowing out of the UEFA Champions League group stages, Kudus was a force to reckon with scoring four goals in six games.



He is currently nursing a muscle injury which he picked up last week and is expected to be back on the pitch in two weeks.