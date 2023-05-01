You are here: HomeSports2023 05 01Article 1758602

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus' Ajax loses Dutch Cup title to PSV

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ajax were unable to clinch the Dutch Cup title after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the final on Sunday.

The four-time Champions League winners had to face PSV at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam without their Ghanaian talisman, Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus sustained a muscle injury in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup against Feyenoord earlier in the month and has since been out of action.

The playmaker who has been instrumental for Ajax this campaign returned to full training on Friday but were unable to feature for the club as they lose the title to PSV on penalties.

After ninety minutes of action, the referee brought the game to an end with both teams finding the back of the net ones.

With no additional goal in extra time, the game travelled to penalties with Ajax losing 3-2 to PSV.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been in superb form this season for the reigning Dutch champions.

He has one goal in three games in the KNVB Beker, 11 goals and two assists in 26 matches in Eredivisie, 5 goals, and two assists in 8 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

