Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax draw Young Boys in Europa League round of 16

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax will face Swiss giants Young Boys in the Europa League round of 16.



The Dutch powerhouse were paired with Young Boys in the draw held in Nyon on Friday.



Ajax reached the last 16 after beating French side Lille 4-2 on aggregate, with the Ghanaian involved in the second leg on Thursday night.



Kudus will be hoping to lead the 2017 finalist to success in the competition, having dropped from the UEFA Champions League.



The 20-year-old has been in superb form since joining the Johan Cryuff Arena outfit in the summer despite his injury troubles.



Kudus has played six Eredivisie games, scoring two and providing three assists so far. He was on target when Ajax defeated Sparta Rotterdam last weekend.