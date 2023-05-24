Mohammed Kudus: Agent confirms Ajax midfielder open to move to new club

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Agent of Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer Mendelewitsch has confirmed that the player has rejected a contract extension and is willing to move to a new club as the summer transfer window approaches.



Ajax has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign contributing to 25 goals in all competitions including a wonderful display in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.



He has also been a phenomenal figure for the Black Stars starring in the 2022 World Cup despite the country's early exit.



Due to his daring play this season, Kudus has caught the attention of several European clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle, and Arsenal.



While supporting the player's decision to reject the offer from Ajax, Mendelewitsch said it was in the best interest of both parties.



“What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus. I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time. He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026," she said.



Kudus' current deal with Ajax is anticipated to end in the summer of 2025.



The former FC Nordjaelland player reportedly has a £40 million price tag attached to him by Ajax.



The 22-year-old joined Ajax in 2020 on a 9 million euro transfer from FC Nordjaelland, and since then, he has proved to be an instrumental player for the Dutch giants.