Mohammed Fuseini shines with goal and assist in Randers’ win Hvidovre

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Randers FC secured a crucial away win over Hvidovre in the Danish Super Liga on Sunday, with the help of Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward scored and assisted as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 win over their opponent in the week 18 clash played at the Pro Ventilation Arena.



Hvidovre took the lead after 25 minutes into the game through Lirim Qamili, who converted from the spot. the host went to recess with the advantage.



Putting up a stellar performance, Randers FC came from behind to snatch victory over the home team.



Ivory Coast international Lasso Coulibaly scored to level pegging for the visitors, five minutes into the second half after he was set up by the Ghanaian youngster.



Fuseini wasted no time to put his side into the lead after hitting the back of the net in the 51st-minute mark before Simen Bolkan Nordli sealed the win for Randers in the 58th minute.



The pacy Ghanaian winger is on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz as he seeks more playing time.



He joined Randers FC during the January transfer window for the rest of the 2023/24 season.