Mohammed Fuseini scores first career hat-trick as Randers thump Lyngby

Sports News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini continued his red-hot run in the Danish Superliga after netting his first hat-trick in Randers' victory over Lyngby.



The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, produced a Man of the Match performance in the 6-2 thrashing of Lyngby.



Fuseini opened the scoring after eight minutes, finishing off a brilliant move after connecting to Oliver Olsen's pass.



Olsen went from provider to scorer moments later, before Lasso Coulibaly extended the advantage on 30 minutes.



Lyngby pulled one back at the stroke of halftime after Adri Gudjohnsen scored in the 47th minute.



Fuseini then scored two quick-fire goals after the break as Randers took control of the game before Simen Nordli put the match beyond the visitors with a 57th minute strike.



Risgaard Jensen scored in injury time but it was too late for Lyngby to start a comeback.



Fuseini has now scored four goals and has one assist to his credit in six matches for Randers.



The Danish outfit have the option of making Fuseini's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.