Mohammed Fuseini scores again to inspire Randers FC to victory over Vejle Boldklub

Sports News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini continued with his goal scoring form that saw Randers FC win away over Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.



The on-loan Sturm Graz forward scored the winning goal in the much-anticipated clash played at the Vejle Stadion.



Fuseini has now scored six goals in his last three games for Randers FC in the Danish top-flight.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored a hat-trick last week when Randers hammered Lyngby BK before netting a brace against Hvidovre IF.



Randers FC opened scoring after 18 minutes into the game through Daniel Høegh after connecting from Ernest Agyiri’s pass. The visitors went to recess with the advantage.



Putting on a stellar performance, Fuseini found the back of the net to seal victory for the visitors in the highly competitive clash.



The home team pulled one back in the 66th minute through German Onugkha as the game ended 2-1.



Fuseini, who is playing on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz, has bagged 7 goals in 8 appearances in the Danish Superliga with one assist so far.