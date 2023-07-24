Mohammed Fuseini emerges as a transfer target for three Austrian clubs

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Mohammed Fuseini has emerged as a top transfer target for three Austrian Bundesliga clubs in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can reveal.



The 21-year-old who has been impressive since joining Sturm Graz is being chased by several clubs as they seek to secure his services this summer.



The former Right to Dream Academy graduate is attracting the attention of Austria's top-flight clubs including Hartberg, Altach, and Blau Weiss Linz, who recently earned promotion to the top-flight.



Fuseini could join any of the aforementioned teams should talks between parent club Sturm Graz and interested clubs reach an agreement.



The forward is likely to leave Sturm Graz to join one of the clubs interested in him if talks progress well.



Fuseini joined Sturm Graz in 2022 and has since establish himself as a key cog to the club. His current contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2026.



The young Ghanaian attacker contributed significantly to help Sturm Graz clinch the Austrian Cup. Fuseini has 13 goals and eight assists in over 40 games for Sturm Graz.