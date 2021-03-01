Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mohammed Dauda nets in Anderlecht league win over Standard Liege

Ghanaian winger, Mohammed Dauda

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Dauda found the net for Belgium giants Anderlecht in their 3-1 victory over Standard Liege.



Francis Amuzu, a fellow Ghanaian, netted the first goal of the game for Anderlecht in the 23rd minute. The away team waited until the 71st minute to double their advantage.



Kemar Lawrence got the goal. Amallah brought some hope to the hosts with his goal in the 83rd minute but Dauda put the game beyond doubt with his strike coming deep into injury time.



He has now scored once in his last 12 league games.



