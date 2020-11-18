Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Anas on the verge of joining South African side Black Leopards

Ghanaian international striker Mohammed Anas is set to join South Africa outfit Black Leopards on a free transfer.



The 25-year-old has become a free agent after ending his spell with fellow Premier Soccer League side Polokwane City.



According to report, the former Maritzburg United marksman is currently into negotiations with the Thohoyandou-based club and could soon put pen to paper on the deal if both parties reach an agreement over his entitlements.



In disclosing the imminent capturing of the Ghanaian forward together with other two players by Black Leopards FC, a source to the club told Kickoff.com:



"The players that are going to be unveiled are Ramagalela and Anas,'' he disclosed.



"Ramagalela came today and he has signed. Oh and Masalesa is here. He has already signed. As for Anas, he is still negotiating salary issues."



Anas is famous for thanking his wife and girlfriend during an interview.

