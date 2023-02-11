Mohammed Alhassan will help solve Kotoko's weak defense - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian legend, Charles Taylor praised Asante Kotoko for signing former Accra Hearts of Oak center-back Mohammed Alhassan, believing he will address the club's porous defense.



The experienced defender parted company with the Phobians early this year, which surprised many Accra Hearts of Oak fans.



Charles Taylor, who during his professional career played for both Kotoko and Hearts, said it is rather common to play for both teams and added that he was surprised the Phobians allowed Mohammed Alhassan to leave.



"The case of Mohammed Alhassan is not new to our football. Hearts of Oak rejected him, I was very surprised that Hearts allow him to leave," he told Akoma FM.



"To me, he is better than most of the defenders we have in our league. He (Mo Alhassan) signing at Kotoko will really solve a lot of the problems of Kotoko because recently the defense of Kotoko was weak,"



"It was a disgrace to the player's career for Hearts to put him on a transfer,"



"I thank the management of Kotoko for signing a good player of his caliber. His qualities are unique and many defenders lack that type of qualities. I can say that even some of our Black Stars players lack such quality. He should train hard and I am sure he will become one of the greatest defenders of Kotoko," he ended.



