Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Mohammed Alhassan only Hearts of Oak player to get Black Stars call up

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Accra Hearts Of Oak have only one player of their players selected in a massive national team call-up that involves 32 home-based players to prepare for an Afcon 2021 qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



In a selection that, according to Coach Charles Koblan Akunnor, was based on vigorous scouting across the various league venues, only defender Mohammed Alhassan of the Phobians made it into the list.



Akonnor on Friday named an all-home-base provisional squad to start preparations for the soccer showdown, after watching their performances in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana League season.



The squad consists of both Premier League and Division One players, out of which six are coming from Arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



But the 28-year-old Alhassan centre back happens to be the only player from the camp of the Phobian to have passed the coach's test.



He has been phenomenal for the twenty-times League Champions, despite their struggle in the 2020/21 league campaign.



He has maintained consistency at the back of the Rainbow club, which has earned him a second call up to the Senior National Team.



Alhassan, was first called into the Black Stars camp for the 2019 Afcon in Egypt but could not make it into Coach Kwesi Appiah's final 22 man squad that later failed to go pass the Second Round.





The Black Stars, who are four-time Afcon champions, will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the match-day five of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 22.A win over the South African national team will hand CK Akonnor's side a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon.The team will be joined later by other foreign based players for the two qualifiers, the coach explains.The players selected are to report to the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, February 15, 2021.Below is the 32-man squad listGoalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)