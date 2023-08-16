Mohammed Alhassan leaves Asante Kotoko after six months – Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Former WAFA and Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan has reportedly parted ways with Kumasi Asante Kotoko on mutual consent, per reports.



Alhassan joined Asante Kotoko on a one-year contract from the Phobians on a free transfer in February 2023.



However, just after six months into his one-year contract, Mohammed Alhassan has been asked to find a new club having mutually terminated the contractual agreement between both parties.



It is widely rumoured that Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum is not convinced of the player’s performance in the club’s ongoing pre-season training, thus, duly informed the hierarchy of the club of his decision.



This means the former WAFA graduate has been left as a free agent and must find himself a new club before the close of the ongoing transfer window.



During his time with the Accra-based side, Alhassan helped the club to win the Ghana Premier League title, as well as two FA Cup titles.



Mohammed Alhassan is expected to depart the shores of Ghana in the coming days to seal a move to Iraq.



