Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Adams joins FC Honka in Finland

Ghana international Mohammed Adams

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams has joined FC Honka in Finland from second division club Planners Athletic Club.



Planners Athletic Club confirmed the transfer of the promising player to the Finnish top-flight side on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian defender has signed a professional contract with the club.



"Congratulations to our defender Mohammed Adams who has signed a professional contract with @Veikkausliiga side @FcHonka," Planners Athletic wrote on Twitter.



Adams was on loan at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before the opportunity came for him to move abroad.



He made seven appearances for the Scientific Soccer Lads in the truncated 2019/20 season.



Adams was a member of the Ghana U-17 team that participated in the 2018 WAFU Zone B tournament held in Togo.