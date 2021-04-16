Modalities and Process for VAR implementation in Ghana will start next year - Alex Kotey

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alex Kotey, Head of Referees at the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that the process and modalities to begin the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Ghana will commence next year.



FIFA has approved the Ghana FA’s Project Team for the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee which is headed by Alex Kotey.



In a statement from the Ghana FA the decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday, April 12, 2021, on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana.



“We are going to hold a zoom meeting to select a technical provider accredited by FIFA for the implementation of the VAR in the country. Francis Edu will lead the GFA technical department”



“The full implementation will be in 2023 but the training and installation will be done in 2022 and then we will start in 2023,” Alex Kotey told Happy FM.



“We are hoping to do a pilot during the 2023 African Games”.



The retired FIFA referee added, “The VAR has come to also improve officiating in the country.”



The GFA VAR Project Team approved by FIFA is made up of: Project leader – Alex Kotey Legal – Prosper Harrison-Addo. Finance- Eyram Dzikonu Communications -Henry Asante Twum. Research/Monitoring & Security- Julius Enumah.



Competitions & Organization – Sena Akoto-Ampaw. Marketing & Publicity- Jamil Maraby CAF Instructors: Eddy Maillet – Director of Referees- CAF Jerome Damon – FIFA/CAF VAR Instructor Desire Doue – CAF VAR Instructor.



With the approval of the project team, a Kick-off meeting will commence in three weeks’ time to approve the timelines for all the various teams in the full implementation of the VAR in the 2022/2023 season.