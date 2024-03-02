Minister for youth and sports calls for improved maintenance culture

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has called for an improved approach to maintaining facilities for the development of sports in the country.



The Minister made this statement at the commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports facilities on Friday, 1st March 2024, noting that “the construction of state-of-the-art sports facilities in the country, not only provides a platform for athletic excellence, but also contributes to the overall infrastructure development, leaving a legacy for generations to come."



He indicated that, after Accra 2023, the facilities will serve as centres of excellence capable of nurturing budding talents, and providing a platform for international competitions.



He underscored the importance of consciously maintaining the facilities regularly to keep the international standard for the continuous development of sportsmen and women as well as potential athletes.



The Minister mentioned that the upcoming 13th African Games carries immense significance for the national development of Ghana adding that beyond the thrill of the competition, the event serves as a catalyst for progress, growth and development.



“The huge investment into these magnificent sporting facilities will not only seek to achieve sports development, but also sports for development geared towards socio-economic development of our great country.



"It also ensures a healthy lifestyle and promotes the well-being of its citizens at all ages," he added.



Reflecting on preparations so far, he said, “as we look forward to the rest of Africa joining us here in Accra, I am honoured to reflect on the journey that has brought us this far and the significance it holds for our beautiful nation. Despite the challenges and unforeseen obstacles encountered, we have been relentless in our efforts to provide rapid and suitable solutions to them and this is the beautiful evidence we all see today.”



He called on all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring the success of the Games adding that Ghana is known to be very hospitable, therefore, "let us exhibit it fully and extensively to make the stay of our guests not just memorable, but truly unforgettable.”



He also appealed to corporate Ghana, including multi-national companies in the country not to miss out on this unique opportunity to be partners.



"Join us to make history by coming on board as sponsors, while we also offer a strong national and continental platform to reach out to millions of Ghanaian and African audience.”



Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, including volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games that ends on Saturday, 23rd March 2024.



