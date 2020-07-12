Other Sports of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Evans Amewugah ,contributor

Minifootball Association of Ghana appoints Evans Amewugah as director of communications

Sports Journalist Evans Amewugah

The Minifootball Association of Ghana (MAG) has appointed sports presenter and producer, Evans Amewugah as Director in charge of Media and Communications of the Association.



His appointment took effect on 7th July 2020.



Mr. Amewugah assumes the position with years of experience working as a sports presenter and producer with top media houses in Ghana like the Multimedia Group and Excellence In Broadcast Network(EIB).



In his new role, the experienced journalist will be the Association’s spokesperson and will handle all communications and media work for the Association.



He will also handle the Association’s social media pages.



Amewugah has worked with Top Radio, Multimedia group, EIB network, aided the birth and growth of SVTV Africa, and currently working as the lead sports Producer for IMAX media.

