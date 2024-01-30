Minerals Commission clarifies FGR Bogoso Prestea situation; calls for calm from workers

Mining of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minerals Commission has urged workers of FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd who are the operators of the Prestea-Bogoso mine to exercise some restraints as it works to resolve the issues plaguing the mine.



In a press statement issued on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the Minerals Commission dispelled notions that it has received an official request from FGR Bogoso Prestea to place the mine under its Care and Maintenance programme.



The statement elucidated that while a verbal presentation has been made to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor by the management of FGR for the placement of the mine under Care and Maintenance, no such decision has been taken yet.



“It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission (the “Commission”) that FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd the operators of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine made a verbal presentation to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (the “Ministry”) to put the Mine under Care and Maintenance.



“The Prestea-Bogoso Mine is currently under the control of FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd (FGR) and its principal shareholder Blue International Holdings Limited which is based in the United Kingdom. The Mine was previously operated by Golden Star Resources Limited until the asset was transferred to FGR.



“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Ministry nor the Commission has received a formal application or request from FGR to put the Mine under Care and Maintenance,” parts of the statement read.



The Commission also assured the staff of its commitment of safeguarding their jobs, as well as, the mine due to its direct contributions to the development of the communities.



“The Commission wishes to assure the public of its unflinching commitment to ensure the effective and efficient management of the mineral resources of the country, the protection of mining investment in general and the Prestea Bogoso Mine in particular to protect jobs, the local Prestea economy, community development as well as revenue generation for the benefit of the good people of Ghana.”



The statement from the Minerals Commission follows a protest by workers of the company who are demanding clarity and action from the commission over the statement of the mine.







EK