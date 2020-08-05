Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mind games dominate GFA-Palmer CAS ruling as two parties await verdict

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Mr Wilfred Osei Palmer

Supporters of Kurt Okraku and Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer have resorted to mind games in the media after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) failed to deliver its verdict over the alleged wrongful dismissal of the latter from the Presidential race of the Ghana FA elections.



The Switzerland-based organisation had promised to deliver its landmark verdict for Ghana football on Tuesday but failed to live up to its promise to the parties by not releasing the ruling by the close of work.



The anxiety surrounding the case has boiled over into mind games with supporters of both men turning to social media and mass media to craftily claim victory even though no such verdict has been issued.



It is clear the attempts from both camps are meant to frighten the opponents into submission while giving hope to their numerous supporters that victory is near.



Two known supporters of Okraku went public with claims that an executive summary of the ruling has been issued forcing Palmer to issue a statement that the report is false.



Palmer and his team have also been issuing cryptic Bible messages claiming victory which his supporters have also latched onto as the mind games between the battling parties increases.



CAS is set to give a ruling to the much-awaited Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer) versus Ghana Football Association (GFA) case.



The judgment which was initially fixed July 17 was postponed to Tuesday by CAS which according to them was in pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.



CAS had initially set the date for the announcement of their final ruling on Friday, but on Wednesday rescheduled the decision to August 4.



For the past 11 months, the Tema Youth President had been seeking justice at CAS after he was disqualified from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections by the Normalisation Committee (NC).



Osei, popularly known as Palmer, is seeking redress from the sports tribunal for wrongful disqualification from the GFA presidential race by the defunct Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee for Football in 2019.



He was disqualified from the count of two charges which include the failure to pay transfer commission to the football association as well as failing an integrity test.



After his disqualification by the Vetting Committee of the NC, Palmer filed an appeal which was swiftly rejected and resorted to the highest Court in Sports.



He later filed an appeal against the decision of the Normalisation Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



In July, CAS issued a communique spelling out the procedure and period of the release of their verdict on the matter pending before the body on August 4.



As stakeholders wait anxiously for the CAS ruling, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences on the direction of Ghana football.



Palmer, among other reliefs, is seeking the annulment of the decision on his appeal against his disqualification by the NC, a reversal of his disqualification, annulment of the October 25 GFA presidential election, and the conduct of fresh election with his inclusion in the lst of candidates.



This clearly indicates that the GFA could be heading for an unprecedented bye-election should the verdict favour Palmer. On the other hand, the Kurt Okraku administration will remain in cruise control in case the ruling goes the other way.

