Mimi Plange: Meet the Ghanaian-American designer who designed LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-American, Mimi Plange, has been making waves after the launch of her sneaker design for Basketball icon LeBron James.



Plange designed the latest 'LeBron 20' which marks the superstar's 20th signature sneaker and also his longevity in the sport.



She outlined how she came up with the slick designs with African elements, which reflect LeBron's two-decade career in the NBA, from his highly anticipated draft to becoming an icon.



"With it being the 20th shoe in the line and LeBron’s 20th year in the league, I focused on the idea of graduating and evolving. From there, I recognized a parallel to the Maasai — one of many cultures in Africa that commemorate the transformation of its youth into elders. Considering LeBron, two decades of both playing in the league and releasing shoes is monumental, so this felt like a great reflection of that while tying it into African culture.



"After connecting the dots story-wise, the design of the shoe came naturally thanks to all of the great contributions to fashion that the Maasai have made: everything from the plaids that we love to patterns we use. Unfortunately, their contributions to the fashion lexicon have largely remained overlooked by the masses, but thankfully we were able to shine a light on them with the shoe’s intricate detailing," he said as quoted by Hyperbeast.



The LeBrone 20 is Mimi Plange's fifth collaboration with Nike and LeBron James since the beginning of their partnership.



The sneaker has already been worn by some basketball athletes including reining WBA MVP Aja Wilson and FIBA World Champions and tournament MVP, Dennis Schröder.



Mimi is a highly-rated designer whose works have been recognized by higher ranks among celebrities and figures from Rihanna to Michelle Obama.



She co-launched her fashion label in 2010 after a decade of working in the New York Fashion industry.



Checkout some images of LeBrone 20 below





EE/KPE