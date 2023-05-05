Millionaire Ofori Sarpong ponded by Sammy Kuffuor, others after workout

Sports News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of East Legon Executive Fitness Club, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was ponded by former Black Stars player, Sammy Kuffuor. and members of the club to celebrate his birthday.



Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrived on the pitch where club members were working out on a Friday morning, May 5, 2023.



As if he knew the intention of his club members, Dr Sarpong wore a helmet to cover his head as they ponded him with water.



The club climaxed the celebrations with cake cutting and birthday wishes for the CEO of Special Ice Group of Companies.



Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is a Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur who is widely recognized for his accomplishments in the fields of industry, finance, and media. He is the founder and CEO of Special Ice Group of Companies, a conglomerate that operates in various sectors of the economy, including beverages, real estate, banking, and insurance.



He is an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon who established the Sarpong Ventures Ltd, an import and trading business.



He set up Special Investments Ltd which is a real estate and construction business and can boast of a significant number of estate houses and apartments, office complexes and shops.



Ernest, in conjunction with his very close friend, Dr Osei-Kwame (a.k.a Despite) formed the United 2 Co. Ltd which is a holding company for the U2 Salt Ltd – a 600-acre salt mining company and a refinery at Winneba in the Central Region and co-partnered in setting up a television station by name United Television (UTV Ltd) which is currently one of the leading TV stations in the country.





Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, who has had the dream of becoming a big-time industrialist, solely proceeded to form a mineral water company, Special Ice Ltd which can currently boast of two factories in Accra and Kumasi.JNA/FNOQ