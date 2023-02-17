Mikel Obi reveals why Chelsea players called Michael Essien 'the train'

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel John Obi has revealed that Michael Essien was nicknamed 'the train' at Chelsea due to his unthinkable work ethic.



According to Mikel, he thinks his former teammate and ex-Chelsea midfielder does not get a befitting recognition.



Speaking in an interview with Dubai Eye, the former Nigeria skipper labeled Essien as a powerful machine.



"He never gets the mention. He never gets the credit he deserves. We have been talking for the past what? And we haven't mentioned him. He is the guy that we call the train in the training ground. He is a powerful machine, this guy. The way he trains as well. Every day he is there working, working and working."



Obi further hailed Michael Essein's character outside of football.



"Apart from playing football. what a gentleman he is. And like I said, he is the train, he is the bison that's what we call him."



Essien joined Chelsea in 2006 while Mikel Obi a year later. They played together for 8 years until Essien departed Chelsea.



Essien was astonishing for Chelsea throughout the years he spent at the Blues. He is a Chelsea legend who won 9 trophies including the UEFA Champions League.



He won Chelsea player of the year once and two goal of the year awards.





Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV



















EE/KPE