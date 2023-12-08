Mikel Arteta provides update on Thomas Partey's return, rules him out of Liverpool game

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the progress of Thomas Partey from injury.



Thomas Partey has been out of action since October due to a muscle injury and has missed a number of games for the Gunners.



Although the player remains a doubt for the 2023 AFCON, Arteta explained that there is no timeline on Partey's return despite some remarkable progress in recent weeks.



Asked if the Ghanaiain will be back soon, the Arsenal coach said, “We don’t know. He’s getting a very good evolution in the injury. Liverpool would be incredibly fast. We are quite short with five key players not being available,” Mikel Arteta stated.



Arteta gave the update on Partey’s injury ahead of Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, December 9, 2023.



Partey’s last game for Arsenal was in their 1-0 win over Manchester City back in October.



As the vice-captain of the Ghana national team, Partey's return from injury will be a big boost to the team for the 2023 AFCON in January.



