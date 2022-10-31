Mikel Arteta lauds Thomas Partey's incredible strike against Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey after scoring a screamer in their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



Partey put up an impressive performance as he helped the Gunners claim the biggest top-flight victory over Forest on Sunday at the Emirates stadium.



Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's opening goal in the fifth minute before the home side extended the lead in the 49th minute through Brazilian forward Nelson.



He collected his brace in the 53rd minute after Arsenal broke through. Partey scored the fourth for the dominant Gunners in the 57th minute before captain Martin Odegaard added the fifth in the 78th minute.



"He did watch it this morning, to be fair, but for sure, it was a great goal; his performance as well raised today to a level he should be playing," Arteta said, as quoted by the club's website.



Partey has made 12 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for Arsenal this season.



He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



