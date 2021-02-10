Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mikel Arteta is helping me a lot at Arsenal - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Despite spending some time on the sidelines due to muscle injuries Partey who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid during last year’s summer transfer window is still a key player for Arsenal.



In an interview with Stadium Astro, the midfielder revealed that Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is helping him a lot and the system at Arsenal is not the same at Atletico Madrid.



“Mikel is helping me a lot,” he said. “At Atletico, I played in a similar position,"



"The system is not the same back there, you have to be well-positioned to be able to go around your marker, and here Mikel is helping a lot because I remember, he said you don’t have to be in the same line and opposite the defender,"



“You have time to be able to do whatever you want and this is amazing. It’s just as important, you need to keep it in mind and whenever your teammates have the ball, you know who you are in line with, who you are not in line with and this is helping me a lot,"



“I think both of them have the same mentality, which is winning. Both of them want to be in control, you always have the chance to create in behind and the difference is we don’t give chances, we press high," he concluded.



Thomas Partey 27, has played eleven games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season providing one assist.