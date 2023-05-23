Mikel Arteta hails Thomas Partey's performance despite Arsenal's defeat to Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has commended Thomas Partey for his impressive performance in the Gunners' match against Nottingham Forest, despite the defeat they suffered.



In an attempt to explore different tactical options, Arteta deployed Thomas Partey in a new role during the match.



The 29-year-old started in the Arsenal backline and seamlessly transitioned into midfield, reminiscent of the role John Stones has successfully played for Manchester City this season.



Despite the disappointing result, Arteta expressed his satisfaction with Partey's display on the pitch.



The Gunners boss acknowledged the challenges the team faced leading up to the match, with several players unable to train fully due to various issues.



"We had a lot of issues during the week with players that haven't been able to train, that they only trained half an hour yesterday. We could've done it, I think that Thomas [Partey] played a really good game in that position," Arteta commented.



However, Arteta also acknowledged that as the manager, he bears responsibility for the defeat and stated that he should have made different decisions during the game. He reflected on the loss and expressed a desire to learn from the experience.



"Again, when you lose, I should've done something different, that's for sure," Arteta admitted, as quoted by Arsenal's official website.