Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mikel Arteta explains Partey's substitution in Arsenal's Europa League victory at Olympiacos

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists Thomas Partey's early substitution in the second half of their Europa League game against Olympiacos was purely tactical.



Thomas Partey provided the assist as Arsenal took a 34th-minute lead through Martin Odegaard, but had to be replaced ten minutes after the break by Dani Ceballos.



"No, it was all tactical decisions or things that we wanted to change in the game," Arteta revealed.



"Because I wanted to change him and bring somebody else in to try to find some other stuff and try to change the shape with the way we were playing inside," he added.



Olympiacos leveled three minutes after Partey's substitution through Yousef El Arabi, but a late surge by the English giants saw them reclaim the lead to go on and win 3-1.



Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães put Arsenal in the lead with ten minutes left before Egyptian star Mohammed El Nenny sealed victory five minutes from time.



Partey has now made 17 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal and has two assists to his credit.



He is yet to net his first-ever Arsenal goal.