Mikel Arteta confident Eddie Nketiah will impress in Gabriel Jesus' absence

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident Ghanaian prospect Eddie Nketiah will bag goals for the Gunners when the Premier League resumes.



Arsenal are without their striker, Gabriel Jesus, who got injured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



In the absence of the Brazilian forward, Arteta trusts that Nketiah is ready to take up the opportunity when the Premier League resumes.



“Eddie [Nketiah] is always ready. He knows that it opens an opportunity for him," Arteta told the Arsenal website.



He added, "he needs to grab it but the way he trains every day and the mentality he has, he gives us no reason not to think he’s going to be super ready to perform."



When the Premier League resumes on December 26, 2022, Arsenal, the league leaders, will face West Ham.



