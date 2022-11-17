You are here: HomeSports2022 11 17Article 1663892

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal supporters to watch on keenly as Thomas Partey battles Granit Xhaka in friendly

Arsenal fans across the globe will experience the strange feeling of seeing two of their most adored players playing against each other.

The Gunners are fond of seeing both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka on the same side with the Ghanaian anchoring thing from midfield while Xhaka delivers incredibly in his new role as the Left Central Midfielder for Arsenal.

But today, November 17, 2022, the two players will be on the opposite side of the field for the first time as Granit Xhaka leads Switzerland to play against Partey’s Ghana.

The match is the final preparatory game for the two countries who will be playing at the 2022 World Cup which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Both players are expected to start for their respective countries and will be crucial if their countries are to advance to the next round of the World Cup.

In London, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will be following how his two most influential midfielders will perform against each other.

Aside from the performance, Arteta will also be hoping that the two players do not sustain injuries as they head into the World Cup.

Arsenal fans are also interested in the game and will be praying against injuries to any of the two players.















