Mike Tyson, Didier Drogba, Shatta Wale lead social media reactions to Tyson Fury's win over Francis Ngannou

Iconic boxer, Mike Tyson, English football legend Gary Lineker, and Ivorian football great Didier Drogba are some of the leading sporting and entertainment personalities who have voiced out their disagreement over the outcome of the boxing bout between British boxer, Tyson Fury and Cameroonian sensation, Francis Ngannou.



At the end of the 12-round bout in the late hours of Saturday, October 28, 2029 in Saudi Arabia, Tyson was declared the victor by a slim margin.



But while one judge scored it 95-94 in favor of Ngannou, two gave it to Fury at 96-93 and 95-94.



Fury's WBC heavyweight belt was not on the line.



"That definitely wasn't in the script," Fury told TNT Sports.



"I got caught round the back of the head [for the knockdown]. I wasn't hurt. I got up and got back to my boxing.



"He's an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He's given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years."



Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut, came out tentatively behind the jab in the opening round and Fury seemed content with a slow start as he looked to get a read on his opponent.



Fury got a first taste of Ngannou's power in round two, though, as a cut opened on the forehead of the Gypsy King when he ate a left hook.



Fury looked ill-prepared and sluggish and hit the canvas in round three when he was found behind the right ear with that same punch.



Perhaps still feeling the impact of that shot, he struggled to find his rhythm until the fifth round when he caught Ngannou with a straight one-two combination.



After a brief push back from Fury when he started to box at range and have success with his jab, Ngannou again began to land some heavy punches in the latter rounds.



It seemed the scorecards were against Fury and he appeared desperate when lunging forward in the seventh, missing Ngannou and falling to his knees - deemed a slip rather than a knockdown.



Ngannou boxed very smartly when he was able to close the distance, using his MMA skills to clinch and land shots to the body and head.



Fury's face carried the damage as the final bell rang and Ngannou's corner held his arms up high in the expectation that he was on the verge of pulling off the biggest shock in boxing.



But the scorecards controversially fell in the favour of the seasoned boxer, who won the commemorative 'Riyadh champion' belt and extended his unbeaten record to 35 - winning 34 and drawing one.



Below are the reactions





A True Champion @francis_ngannou We all know and can see you Won the fight but they said otherwise.. A true African warrior they never Saw you Coming for the throne ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/M0LIivsVV4 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 29, 2023

Table Tennis champion of the world ☝???? #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/HmMZCcVYfR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 29, 2023

Francis Ngannou did all these and Tyson fury still won? I won’t be surprised with the Ballon D’or announcement.



pic.twitter.com/xm7pVI1oLA — STEVANO  ???????? ???????????????? (@_Stevemensa) October 29, 2023

Francis Ngannou robbed to save the face of boxing. Knocking down Tyson Fury was enough for me.



Next time, these boxers will respect MMA fighters! #NgannouFury — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) October 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou's family are in high spirits after his fight with Tyson Fury ????



He truly did them proud ❤️????????#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | #TysonFury | #FrancisNgannou pic.twitter.com/XJwDopyNLA — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 29, 2023

???????? Francis Ngannou is unfortunately used to corrupt officiating, he’s a Gooner after all pic.twitter.com/fHLLLw3aM2 — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) October 29, 2023