Midfilder Ernest Agyiri scores again in Levadia big home win against Tulevik

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri has scored his second goal in four days as FCI Levadia whip Viljandi JK Tulevik in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Wednesday.



Levadia recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over Tulevik at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.



Frank Liivak gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute following a pass from Zakaria Beglarishvili.



Beglarishvili doubled the lead in the 35th minute after converting a penalty before Tulevik pulled one back seven minutes after the break.



Agyiri scored in the 69th minute to restore the two-goal advantage for Levadia connecting from Mark Oliver Roosnupp.



Fifteen minutes to full-time, Robert Kirss netted to seal the victory for the home side after being assisted by goalkeeper Karl Andre Vallner.



Agyiri was on target on Sunday when Levadia beat Tartu Tammeka in round 8 of the Estonian top-flight.



The 23-year-old has scored 4 goals in 8 appearances so far this season for Levadia.