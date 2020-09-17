Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Midfielder Jeff Mensah scores twice against Kolding IF

On Wednesday night, Jeff Mensah scored twice as Viborg FF beat Kolding IF 4-2 in the Danish 1st Division.



Viborg FF scored first in the 7th minute through Jeff Mensah who didn't hesitate to slot the ball home.



Adam Jakobsen equalized for the visitors in the 19th minutes before Jeff Mensah scored his second goal in the 40th minutes mark to put Viborg FF in front.



Sebastian Grónning scored Viborg FF third goal 5 minutes after Mensah's goal to make it 3-1.



Kolding IF got their second goal through Oliver Drost to set them on the comeback path.



Jakob Bonde restored the host’s two goals lead in the 64th minutes to help Viborg FF record their first win of the season.

