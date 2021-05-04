You are here: HomeSports2021 05 04Article 1249996

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scores opener as Hapoel Tel Aviv draw

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring as Hapoel Tel Aviv threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Hapoel Kfar Saba at home on Monday in the Israeli Ligat ha'Al playoffs.

The 23-year-old smashed him a low grounder from 20 yards in the tenth minute at the Bloomfield Stadium.

Just after the hour mark, Daniel Einbinder converted a spot-kick to double their lead.

Before the first time whistle, Omer Fadida scored from a penalty to reduce the deficit for the visitors.

In the 71st minute, Fadida scored his second.

 

