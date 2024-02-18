Midfield maestro Michael Baidoo reflects on growth at Elfsborg

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has reflected on his journey of personal and professional development during his tenure at Elfsborg, following the club's announcement of his contract extension through the 2027 season.



"It's been a fantastic journey so far. I've developed a lot both as a player and as a person over these two years, and I'm happy to be here. I always try to listen to the coaches and take the advice given," says Baidoo.



Since his arrival from Norwegian side Sandnes Ulf in January 2022, the 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Yellow and Blacks, showcasing his talents on the pitch.



With two explosive seasons under his belt, Baidoo has cemented his status as a pivotal player for Elfsborg, demonstrating versatility and prowess while tallying an impressive record of 14 goals and 9 assists in 54 competitive matches.



In the just concluded Swedish league season, Michael Baidoo has featured in 28 games, scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists.