Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Middlesbrough in a 3-team race to sign Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Middlesbrough are among three English Championship clubs interested in signing Chelsea defender, Abdul Baba Rahman with the transfer window for the second-tier teams set to shut on Friday, October 16.



The 26-year-old is looking for a new club after the English side decided not to register him for the ongoing Premier League campaign.



The Black Stars defender has been back at Cobham since he ended his loan spell at Spanish side Real Mallorca.



Rahman was sidelined with a knee injury for most of the 2019-20 campaign but appears to be ready to return to competitive action after attending pre-season training at Cobham.



With a proposed loan move to clubs overseas collapsing, the left-back is expected to stay in England and feature for any of the dozens of Championship side that have expressed interest in him.

