Middlesbrough agree to sign young Ghanaian midfielder Terrell Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Middlesbrough FC has confirmed the impending arrival of a highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder, who will join the club on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer.



The 20-year-old versatile player has agreed to a two-year deal with Boro and is set to complete the move at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract with Manchester City.



Known for his ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder, Agyemang also possesses the versatility to operate as a right-back.



Agyemang's journey to Middlesbrough began after being released by Charlton Athletic last summer. He caught the attention of Manchester City during a brief trial period and went on to make 13 appearances for their under-21 team, contributing two assists as they clinched the Premier League 2 title.



Boro's coaching staff were impressed by Agyemang's performances and have decided to bring him into the club's ranks.



Although he is expected to initially feature for the under-21 squad, his progress will be closely monitored, and he could potentially earn a place in the first-team setup.