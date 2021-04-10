'Michael Vinicius is not ready' - Asante Kotoko coach Barreto

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto says the new signing Michael Vinicius is not ready to start games for the club.



The Brazilian forward scored on his debut for the Porcupine Warriors in their 4-0 win against Bechem United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.



Barreto explained that Vinicius had the opportunity to play the game because the team had a limited number of players against Bechem due to injury.



“Vinicius is not ready, we played him because we didn’t have many players”, Barreto said in an interview.



“He came in, he tried and he was at the right place at the right time and he scored the goal. This is good for anyone, especially if you score with your second touch of the game; it makes you feel happy.”



Barreto said Michael Vinicius has to work hard to fight for a place in the team.



“We are happy for him because he is getting the motivation and confidence to work hard because, in the next two weeks, he will have to get in a good physical condition to fight for the position. All the players know you have to be in good physical condition to play for this team.”



Asante Kotoko plays against Berekum Chelsea in their next game in the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.