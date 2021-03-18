Michael Vinicius: Profile of Asante Kotoko's Brazilian striker

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have added another Brazilian player into their ranks in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, announced the signing of Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais to bolster their attack for the second round of the season which starts on April, 2.



Vinicius signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Kumasi-based club to join his countryman Fabio Gama Dos Santos.



Ahead of his imminent trip to the country, GhanaWeb brings you a short profile of the 27-year-old Brazilian striker.



Vinicius who was born on April 19, 1993, has played for 11 clubs since the 2012 football season.



The clubs are as follows, Fluminense, Criciúma, Estoril, América Mineiro, Resende, América, Ferroviária, Cascavel CR, Linköping City, Iwate Grulla Morioka and Vasalunds IF.



Ghana will be the 5th football destination for Vinicius as he has featured in his home country Brazil, Japan, Portugal, and Sweden.



He is yet to make an appearance for the Seleçãos of Brazil in his nine-year football career.



He has scored twenty-six goals in ninety-five official appearances in his career.



His most successful spell in football was in the 2019 season when he scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for Swedish club Linköping City.