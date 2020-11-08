Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Michael Sarpong scores in Tanzanian Premier League derby

play videoStriker Michael Sarpong

Striker Michael Sarpong converted a spot-kick to open the scoring as his Tanzanian side Young Africans drew 1-1 with Simba SC on Saturday in the Kariakoo Derby.



The former Dreams FC player sent goalkeeper Manual with an expertly taken kick from 12 yards to give Yanga the lead at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.



Yanga were on their way to victory when Simba SC snatched the equalizer.



Defender Joash Onyango headed in a corner kick with just four minutes left on the clock.





