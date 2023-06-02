Michael Osei heaps praises on clubs for competitive Ghana Premier League season

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Coach of Bibiani GoldStars, Michael Osei has commended clubs for bringing much competition to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The league, has in the view of some followers, offered exciting football and several twists of narratives almost every weekend. Apart from its competitive nature, the season has offered several storylines on potential league winners and likely relegation candidates.



Asante Kotoko, Bechem United, Dreams, Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions were at one point tipped as favorites for the title.



However, the battle for the ultimate is between Medeama, Aduana Stars and Bechem United who are going neck-to-neck for the title with just two games to spare.



Reacting to the current performance of his team, Michael said “The season has been very competitive and considering the points gap, you don’t have to just drop points, so it makes the league very difficult and unpredictable” he told Bryt FM.



“It’s not surprising that both teams are now challenging for the title and many clubs are also doing their best to escape relegation” he added.



The ongoing season will be climaxed on June 11 where Tarkwa-based Medeama could be crowned champions for the very first time should they pick a win or draw against Samartex on away soil in their next game.



GoldStars will play as guests to struggling Karela United on Sunday, June 4 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park before hosting Accra Lions at the Dun’s Park a week after to end the season.



