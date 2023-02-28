Michael Osei appointed Black Meteors assistant coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Black Meteors.



The Ghana U23 team on Monday, February 27, commenced camping to prepare for the next round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The appointment has been confirmed by his club, Bibiani Gold Stars.



In a club statement confirming that winger Emmanuel Appau has also been invited to the Black Meteors camp, the Ghana Premier League side said it extends its congratulations to the coach and the player.



“Head Coach, Michael Osei has been appointed as an Assistant Coach of the Black Meteors while Winger, Emmanuel Appau has received a call-up ahead of the last round of the 2023 #TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



“Congratulations and best wishes to the duo,” the club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars said.



