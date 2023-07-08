Michael Ofosu Appiah reveals why he was nicknamed CID while playing for Asante Kotoko  

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former versatile Asante Kotoko defender, Michael Ofosu Appiah, has said he was nicknamed 'CID' while he was playing for the Porcupine Warriors.



Appiah joined Asante Kotoko from Hearts of Lions from 2008 to 2011 in a three-year deal, having featured in over 90 games while he played in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.



According to the retired player, he got the name due to the position of his dad, adding that it was also before he joined Kotoko but the name became popular while playing for the Kumasi-based club.



“My name CID was from the Sports Council when I was a young player for them and not Kotoko. I stayed in a house specially for the CID and my dad was also one of them.



“I’m not a CID in football where I arrest culprits, but due to the job of my dad and where I stayed. The name was there before I came but it became popular with Asante Kotoko,” he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



Appiah started his football career at Ajax Football Academy, Kumasi, in 2002 as a central defender. He played for Ghana’s Black Starlets team (U17) and played for the Black Meteors (U23) and the Black Stars.



On his European journey, he played for clubs in Estonia, Latvia, and South Africa.



While he was on the local scene, he featured for Ashantigold.



Appiah now works as a coach for Dacosta FC, a second-division club in Kumasi, having acquired his CAF License D certificate.



