Michael Koffi Essien: The 16-year-old Ghanaian striker billed to be the next Thierry Henry

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the videos on his Youtube channel captures him receiving the ball on the far right before gliding past a defender to create space in the 18-yard box and slotting it in the bottom left corner beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.



Watching that short clip draws memories of prime Thierry Henry whose stock in trade was dragging out of their hole, before outwitting them with his pace and guile to score the hundreds of goals he scored for Arsenal, France, Barcelona, and the other clubs whose jerseys he donned in his illustrious career.



Thierry was pacey, rapid, tenacious, skillful, and most importantly adept at finding the back of the net and so is 16-year-old Ghanaian striker Michael Koffi Essien who currently plays for the youth team of Phoenix Rising in the United States of America.



Michael Essien, just like Thierry Henry has a knack for goals and does not labor to locate the net when the ball is fed to him. He has the pace to burn, the physique to battle defenders, and the goal-scoring instinct to notch it in when needed.



These striking similarities with the great Thierry Henry can only be honed if Michael Essien spends time watching the French great and he confirmed to GhanaWeb that indeed, Henry is the player on whose career he is modeling his.



“I’m a striker and winger who loves to use my speed. I’m really good at getting around defenders and using pace and skill to create goals. My game is like is Mbappe and Henry's because they both use their pace a lot and that is how I also play. Thierry Henry is my football idol because he used his pace to create goals.



In the youth teams of Phoenix Rising, Michael Essien has scored almost a century of goals, some of which are beautifully curated on his youtube channel. Trophies have also not been a problem for him and his teammates as he has won quite a number of them with the last being the Shacknai Invitational tournament.



Michael Essien turned sixteen last week and has the world at his feet. With his incredible goal-scoring prowess, it is only a matter of time before a flurry of clubs come circling around him but the youngster has a plan for his career.



“I want to play for a club in Europe. If it’s in the Premier League, I will really cherish that. I also want to finish my schooling and if possible, I will play in the University and move up the ranks.”.



Essien, an ardent Arsenal fan dreams of playing for his darling club which are flying in the Premier League this season. He also has a special love for Eddie Nketiah and Ghanaian football great Michael Essien.



“I support Arsenal and Tomiyasu and Eddie Nketiah are my favorites players now. Michael Essien is my favorite Ghanaian player because we share a name and he had a great time at Chelsea. His time at Chelsea was really good as he won the champions league with them. His goal against Barcelona in the Champions League was incredible.”



At age 16, Michael Essien is flying and expectations are rife that he will go on to have a trophy-laden career at top European clubs but how did it all start for the youngster?



"It started at Sunday league where I played with my dad’s friend and I got into a club. I’m currently with Phoenix Rising and I keep getting better and better.



I started as a midfielder but I was scoring a lot of goals so they pushed me high and that’s how I became a striker. The change was pretty easy because I learned."



With both parents being Ghanaian, Essien who has visited the country a couple of times is eligible to play for the national Under-17 side and will welcome a chance to play for the country.







