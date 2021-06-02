Michael Essien wishes Christian Atsu the best after leaving Newcastle United

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international and Chelsea legend Michael Essien has wished departing Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu the best after ending his stay with the Magpies.



Atsu, who played together with Essien at Chelsea and in the Black Stars team confirmed his departure on Social Media on Tuesday.



“When I arrived in Newcastle almost 5 years ago, I was made to feel welcome from the start…by everyone at the club and especially by the fans,” he wrote.



“I grew to love the city and my young family feels very at home here. Sadly, the time has now come for me to leave the club, so I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who is part of the Newcastle Utd family."



“Thank you to the Toon Army fans, a lot of whom I’ve met around the city. I will never forget my time in the North East and for sure I will follow the results every week. Thank you my Geordie staff, players & fans, it’s been a pleasure!”.



Michael Essien, now retired and working as a coach with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, wrote in reply to Atsu's departure," Well-done little bro and all the best. Blessed."



Atsu spent five seasons at St James, making 139 appearances in the league for the Toons.