Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Michael Essien trains with FC Nordsjaelland squad in wintry conditions

Michael Essien with Abu Francis and Maxwell Woledzi at FC Nordsjaelland

Snowfall in Farum made Wednesday a fun training day for FC Nordsjaelland’s players as Michael Essien was seen in good mood in the company of compatriots Francis Abu and Maxwell Woledzi.



The Wild Tigers are preparing for the second half of the Danish Super League at their Farum-based training centre.



Following a short Christmas break, the team regrouped on Monday to begin their mid-season training camp ahead of the resumption of the campaign.



The Right to Dream Park outfit will engage Helsingør, Viborg, Fremad Amager and Næstved in friendly games before the championship resumes.



And Essien, who is honing his coaching skills at the club, took to social media to post a picture of himself and his young compatriots Woledzi and Abu training in a snowy pitch.



“Good morning snowy session today with the boys @maxwellwoledzi4 & @afrancis.8 @fcnordsjaelland”



FC Nordsjaelland will take on Brøndby IF on when the league resumes on February 4, 2021.